At TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, October 15, the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Indianapolis Colts, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Jaguars should be victorious, according to our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Jaguars are putting up 358.2 yards per game on offense this season (10th in NFL), and they are giving up 344 yards per game (20th) on the other side of the ball. The Colts are compiling 24 points per contest on offense this season (10th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 23 points per game (22nd-ranked) on defense.

Jaguars vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Jaguars by 4.5) Toss Up (44) Jaguars 24, Colts 20

Jaguars Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Jaguars' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Jacksonville has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Jaguars have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

So far this season, two Jacksonville games have hit the over.

Jaguars games have had an average of 46.1 points this season, 2.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Colts Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Colts.

Indianapolis is 3-2-0 ATS this year.

The Colts have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

So far this year, three of Indianapolis' five games with a set number have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 0.5 points higher than the average scoring total for Colts games (43.5).

Jaguars vs. Colts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville 21 20.4 16.3 20.3 28 20.5 Indianapolis 24 23 22.3 25.3 26.5 19.5

