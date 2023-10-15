The Washington Commanders (2-3) are underdogs by just 2.5 points as they aim to end a three-game skid in a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. An over/under of 42.5 points has been set for this matchup.

As the Falcons prepare for this matchup against the Commanders, here are their recent betting insights and trends. Before the Commanders take on the Falcons, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting insights and trends.

Falcons vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Atlanta Moneyline Washington Moneyline BetMGM Falcons (-2.5) 42.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Falcons (-2.5) 42 -136 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Atlanta vs. Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: CBS

Falcons vs. Commanders Betting Insights

Atlanta has covered the spread once in five games this season.

The Falcons have one win ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of Atlanta's five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).

Washington owns two wins against the spread this year.

The Commanders have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

Washington has seen three of its five games hit the over.

Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

