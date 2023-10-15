Best Bets, Odds for the Falcons vs. Commanders Game – Week 6
Best bets are available as the Washington Commanders (2-3) enter a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on a three-game losing streak.
When is Falcons vs. Commanders?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Falcons winning by a considerably greater margin (16.5 points). Take the Falcons.
- The Falcons have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 54.1%.
- The Falcons have been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.
- Atlanta has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -118 or shorter, and won in each game.
- The Commanders have won one of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.
- This season, Washington has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least -102 on the moneyline.
Other Week 6 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Atlanta (-1)
- The Falcons have covered the spread once over five games with a set spread.
- Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
- The Commanders have covered the spread two times in five games with a set spread.
- Washington has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (42.5)
- Atlanta and Washington combine to average 4.1 fewer points per game than the total of 42.5 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 8.7 more points per game (51.2) than this game's over/under of 42.5 points.
- One of the Falcons' five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).
- Commanders games have gone over the point total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|5
|214.6
|4
|11.4
|2
Terry McLaurin Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|5
|52.2
|1
