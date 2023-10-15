With the Atlanta Falcons squaring off against the Washington Commanders in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Drake London a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Drake London score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18 if he scores a TD)

London has added 17 receptions for 204 yards and two TDs this season. He has been targeted 31 times.

London has reeled in two touchdown catches this season in five games, one apiece on two occasions.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Packers 8 6 67 1 Week 3 @Lions 6 2 31 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 3 28 1 Week 5 Texans 9 6 78 0

