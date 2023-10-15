With the Atlanta Falcons squaring off against the Washington Commanders in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Desmond Ridder a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Desmond Ridder score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34 if he scores a TD)

This season Ridder has rushed for 57 yards on 18 carries (11.4 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Ridder has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this year.

Desmond Ridder Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Panthers 15 18 115 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 2 Packers 19 32 237 1 1 10 39 1 Week 3 @Lions 21 38 201 0 0 2 3 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 19 31 191 1 2 1 6 0 Week 5 Texans 28 37 329 1 0 4 10 1

