When the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts match up in Week 6 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Christian Kirk get into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Christian Kirk score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16 if he scores a TD)

Kirk's 335 receiving yards is tops on the Jaguars. He has been targeted 43 times, and has 30 catches plus one touchdown (67 yards per game).

Kirk has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Christian Kirk Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 3 1 9 0 Week 2 Chiefs 14 11 110 0 Week 3 Texans 6 4 54 1 Week 4 Falcons 12 8 84 0 Week 5 @Bills 8 6 78 0

