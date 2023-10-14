Southland teams were in action for two games in the Week 7 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Incarnate Word

Week 7 Southland Results

Incarnate Word 28 Texas A&M-Commerce 11

Incarnate Word Leaders

Passing: Zach Calzada (27-for-42, 300 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs)

Zach Calzada (27-for-42, 300 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs) Rushing: Jarrell Wiley (18 ATT, 98 YDS, 1 TD)

Jarrell Wiley (18 ATT, 98 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jaelin Campbell (7 TAR, 7 REC, 89 YDS)

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Passing: Josh Magana (15-for-33, 163 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Josh Magana (15-for-33, 163 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Ra'veion Hargrove (10 ATT, 35 YDS)

Ra'veion Hargrove (10 ATT, 35 YDS) Receiving: Jerome Buckner (2 TAR, 2 REC, 48 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Incarnate Word Texas A&M-Commerce 458 Total Yards 213 300 Passing Yards 163 158 Rushing Yards 50 4 Turnovers 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's Southland Games

SE Louisiana Lions at Northwestern State Demons

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium

Harry Turpin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Nicholls State Colonels at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)

Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Incarnate Word Cardinals at McNeese Cowboys

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Cowboy Stadium

Cowboy Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.