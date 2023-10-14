The Shriners Children's Open is entering the final round, and Ryan Moore is currently in 11th with a score of -12.

Looking to place a wager on Ryan Moore at the Shriners Children's Open this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +8000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

71 / 7,255 yards Moore Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Ryan Moore Insights

Moore has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has finished with a top-10 score twice in his last 13 rounds.

Moore has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Moore has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Moore has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 31 -10 268 0 8 0 1 $512,183

Other Players at the Shriners Children's Open

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

The past 11 times Moore has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He has also finished among the top 10 two times and his average finish has been 23rd.

Moore has nine made cuts in his past 11 appearances at this tournament.

Moore finished 28th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,255 yards, 240 yards longer than average.

The courses that Moore has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,276 yards, while TPC Summerlin will be at 7,255 yards this week.

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore was in the 52nd percentile on par 3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which landed him in the 50th percentile among all competitors.

Moore was better than just 12% of the competitors at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.65.

Moore shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Moore recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Moore's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were less than the field average of 6.1.

At that last tournament, Moore's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse one time (better than the field's average, 4.0).

Moore ended the Sanderson Farms Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 5.0.

The field at the Sanderson Farms Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Moore finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Moore's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

