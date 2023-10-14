Nicholas Lindheim is in 18th place, with a score of -11, following the third round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin.

Looking to place a bet on Nicholas Lindheim at the Shriners Children's Open this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +12500 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

71 / 7,255 yards Lindheim Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Nicholas Lindheim Insights

Lindheim has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Lindheim has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 15 rounds.

In his past five events, Lindheim has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Lindheim has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Lindheim will try to make the cut for the fourth time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 29 -9 252 0 3 0 0 $78,579

Other Players at the Shriners Children's Open

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

In Lindheim's past four appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 18th.

Lindheim has made the cut in one of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Lindheim missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

TPC Summerlin will play at 7,255 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,015.

The courses that Lindheim has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,287 yards, while TPC Summerlin will be at 7,255 yards this week.

Lindheim's Last Time Out

Lindheim finished in the 45th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship ranked in the 29th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

Lindheim was better than 85% of the competitors at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.65.

Lindheim fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Lindheim recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Lindheim had more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 6.1 on the 40 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

At that last outing, Lindheim had a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.0).

Lindheim ended the Sanderson Farms Championship with a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.0 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Sanderson Farms Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Lindheim finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Lindheim's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.