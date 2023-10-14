The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) will play their SEC-rival, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 31.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia (-31.5) 55.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Georgia (-31.5) 55.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

  • Georgia has won just one game against the spread this season.
  • The Bulldogs have not covered the spread when favored by 31.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Vanderbilt is winless against the spread this year (0-7-0).

Georgia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +250 Bet $100 to win $250
To Win the SEC -125 Bet $125 to win $100

