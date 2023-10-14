The James Madison Dukes (5-0) will square off against a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The Eagles will attempt to pull off an upset as 4.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 58.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the James Madison vs. Georgia Southern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia Southern vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

ESPN2

Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Georgia Southern vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-4.5) 58.5 -200 +165 FanDuel James Madison (-4.5) 58.5 -196 +162

Georgia Southern vs. James Madison Betting Trends

Georgia Southern has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover once.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

James Madison has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Dukes have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

