When the James Madison Dukes play the Georgia Southern Eagles at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our projection system predicts the Dukes will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Georgia Southern vs. James Madison Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction James Madison (-5.5) Toss Up (59.5) James Madison 34, Georgia Southern 26

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Eagles.

The Eagles are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Georgia Southern has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 5.5 points or more this season (0-1).

In Eagles four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

The average over/under in Georgia Southern games this season is 4.5 more points than the point total of 59.5 in this outing.

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Dukes a 69.2% chance to win.

The Dukes' record against the spread is 3-2-0.

James Madison has not covered the spread when they are at least 5.5-point favorites (0-2).

There have been three Dukes games (out of five) that hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 59.5 points, 11.4 more than the average point total for James Madison games this season.

Eagles vs. Dukes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 33.2 22.6 34.5 13 32.3 29 Georgia Southern 35 20.2 40.3 21 27 19

