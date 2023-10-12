Big 12 opponents match up when the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) and the Houston Cougars (2-3) square off on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium.

West Virginia is totaling 347.4 yards per game on offense (100th in the FBS), and rank 36th on the other side of the ball, yielding 335.4 yards allowed per game. Houston ranks 53rd with 414.0 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 106th with 405.8 total yards given up per game on defense.

We will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

West Virginia vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

West Virginia vs. Houston Key Statistics

West Virginia Houston 347.4 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.0 (84th) 335.4 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.8 (58th) 191.8 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.0 (94th) 155.6 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.0 (25th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (4th) 5 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (38th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has thrown for 544 yards, completing 52.9% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns this season. He's also run for 185 yards (37.0 ypg) on 33 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has racked up 348 yards on 86 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

Hudson Clement has hauled in 10 receptions for 239 yards (47.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Kole Taylor has hauled in 13 receptions totaling 166 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Devin Carter has been the target of 16 passes and hauled in nine catches for 141 yards, an average of 28.2 yards per contest.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 1,347 yards on 123-of-191 passing with nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 163 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Parker Jenkins, has carried the ball 41 times for 218 yards (43.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Sam Brown has hauled in 518 receiving yards on 33 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Joseph Manjack IV has racked up 292 receiving yards (58.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 25 receptions.

Matthew Golden's 24 receptions (on 42 targets) have netted him 261 yards (52.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

