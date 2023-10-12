Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gwinnett County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Gwinnett County, Georgia this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lanier High School at Apalachee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Winder, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
West Forsyth High School at Lambert High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Suwanee, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collins Hill High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newton High School at Brookwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Snellville, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union County High School at Providence Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dacula High School at Central Gwinnett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Archer High School at Parkview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greater Atlanta Christian School at North Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Duluth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Duluth, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkmar High School at Norcross High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Norcross, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meadowcreek High School at Discovery High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
