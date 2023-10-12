How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) host the Denver Broncos (1-4) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and will try to extend a four-game winning streak.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to live stream this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Chiefs vs. Broncos Insights
- The Chiefs put up 10.6 fewer points per game (25.6) than the Broncos allow (36.2).
- This year Denver scores 8.2 more points per game (24.2) than Kansas City allows (16).
- The Chiefs collect 381 yards per game, 69.6 fewer yards than the 450.6 the Broncos allow per contest.
- Denver collects 26.8 more yards per game (328.2) than Kansas City allows per contest (301.4).
- This season, the Chiefs rack up 123 yards per game on the ground, 64.6 fewer than the Broncos allow per contest (187.6).
- This year Denver racks up 104.2 yards per game on the ground, seven more yards than Kansas City allows (97.2).
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (5).
- Denver has turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than Kansas City has forced (6).
Chiefs Home Performance
- The Chiefs score 30.5 points per game in home games (4.9 more than their overall average), and concede 15.5 at home (0.5 less than overall).
- The Chiefs' average yards gained at home (386) is higher than their overall average (381). But their average yards allowed at home (285.5) is lower than overall (301.4).
- Kansas City racks up 264.5 passing yards per game at home (6.5 more than its overall average), and gives up 168.5 at home (35.7 less than overall).
- At home, the Chiefs accumulate 121.5 rushing yards per game and concede 117. That's less than they gain overall (123), and more than they allow (97.2).
- At home, the Chiefs convert 53.6% of third downs and allow 33.3% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (51.5%), and less than they allow (35.4%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Chiefs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|Chicago
|W 41-10
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|at New York
|W 23-20
|NBC
|10/8/2023
|at Minnesota
|W 27-20
|CBS
|10/12/2023
|Denver
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/22/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|at Denver
|-
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Miami
|-
|NFL Network
Broncos Away Performance
- On the road, the Broncos score 25.5 points per game and give up 49. That's more than they score (24.2) and concede (36.2) overall.
- The Broncos accumulate 337 yards per game away from home (8.8 more than their overall average), and concede 598.5 on the road (147.9 more than overall).
- Denver racks up 254 passing yards per game in road games (30 more than its overall average), and concedes 338 away from home (75 more than overall).
- The Broncos accumulate 83 rushing yards per game in road games (21.2 less than their overall average), and concede 260.5 on the road (72.9 more than overall).
- The Broncos' offensive third-down percentage on the road (39.1%) is lower than their overall average (39.3%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (52.4%) is higher than overall (40.7%).
Broncos Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|at Miami
|L 70-20
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|at Chicago
|W 31-28
|CBS
|10/8/2023
|New York
|L 31-21
|CBS
|10/12/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/22/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Kansas City
|-
|CBS
|11/13/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|ESPN
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.