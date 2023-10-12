Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Barrow County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Barrow County, Georgia has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Barrow County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lanier High School at Apalachee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Winder, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Riverside Military Academy at Bethlehem Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Bethlehem, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
