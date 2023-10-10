On Tuesday, October 10, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators will open their seasons against one another at Amalie Arena in in Tampa.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to ESPN and ESPN+ to watch the Lightning and the Predators hit the ice.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning vs Predators Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends (2022)

The Lightning conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.

The Lightning's 280 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked eighth in the league.

Their +28 goal differential ranked 11th in the league.

The 71 power-play goals the Lightning put up last season (on 280 power-play chances) were the third-most in the NHL.

The Lightning's 25.36% power-play conversion rate was third-best in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 82 30 83 113 98 57 100% Brayden Point 82 51 44 95 45 51 50.7% Steven Stamkos 81 34 50 84 54 25 53.8% Brandon Hagel 81 30 34 64 48 92 28.4% Mikhail Sergachev 79 10 54 64 45 55 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators Stats & Trends (2022)

The Predators conceded 2.9 goals per game (236 in total), 12th in the NHL.

The Predators had 223 goals last season (2.7 per game), 28th in the NHL.

Their -13 goal differential was 22nd in the league.

The Predators had 44 power-play goals (24th in NHL) on 250 chances.

The Predators scored on 17.60% of their power plays, No. 27 in the NHL.

Predators Key Players