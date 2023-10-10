How to Watch the Lightning vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 10
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Tuesday, October 10, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators will open their seasons against one another at Amalie Arena in in Tampa.
Tune in to ESPN and ESPN+ to watch the Lightning and the Predators hit the ice.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Lightning vs Predators Additional Info
Lightning Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Lightning conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.
- The Lightning's 280 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked eighth in the league.
- Their +28 goal differential ranked 11th in the league.
- The 71 power-play goals the Lightning put up last season (on 280 power-play chances) were the third-most in the NHL.
- The Lightning's 25.36% power-play conversion rate was third-best in the league.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|82
|30
|83
|113
|98
|57
|100%
|Brayden Point
|82
|51
|44
|95
|45
|51
|50.7%
|Steven Stamkos
|81
|34
|50
|84
|54
|25
|53.8%
|Brandon Hagel
|81
|30
|34
|64
|48
|92
|28.4%
|Mikhail Sergachev
|79
|10
|54
|64
|45
|55
|-
Predators Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Predators conceded 2.9 goals per game (236 in total), 12th in the NHL.
- The Predators had 223 goals last season (2.7 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- Their -13 goal differential was 22nd in the league.
- The Predators had 44 power-play goals (24th in NHL) on 250 chances.
- The Predators scored on 17.60% of their power plays, No. 27 in the NHL.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Tyson Barrie
|85
|13
|42
|55
|48
|32
|-
|Thomas Novak
|51
|17
|26
|43
|15
|26
|44.5%
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Cody Glass
|72
|14
|21
|35
|23
|35
|49.8%
