Orlando Arcia vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
On Monday, Orlando Arcia (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:07 PM ET. The Phillies own a 1-0 series lead entering into Game 2 of the NLDS.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .264 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
- Arcia has had a hit in 83 of 139 games this season (59.7%), including multiple hits 36 times (25.9%).
- In 17 games this season, he has hit a home run (12.2%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Arcia has an RBI in 44 of 139 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 52 of 139 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|67
|.255
|AVG
|.273
|.317
|OBP
|.325
|.397
|SLG
|.442
|18
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|31
|56/20
|K/BB
|46/19
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (13-6) to the mound to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 18th, 1.073 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th.
