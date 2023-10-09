The Jacksonville Jaguars at the moment have the ninth-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +2500.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -120

-120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Jaguars lower (ninth-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (sixth-best).

Bookmakers have moved the Jaguars' Super Bowl odds up from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +2500. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 12th-smallest change.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Jaguars have a 3.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville has three wins in five games against the spread this year.

Two of the Jaguars' five games have hit the over.

The Jaguars have won two of the three games they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

Jacksonville has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Jaguars rank 10th in total offense (358.2 yards per game) and 19th in total defense (344.0 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Jaguars are compiling 21.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 20th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 12th, allowing 20.4 points per game.

Jaguars Impact Players

In five games, Travis Etienne has rushed for 396 yards (79.2 per game) and three TDs.

In the passing game, Etienne has zero touchdowns, with 18 receptions for 144 yards.

Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 1,258 yards (251.6 per game), completing 67.2%, with five touchdowns and two interceptions in five games.

Also, Lawrence has run for 132 yards and zero scores.

In the passing game, Calvin Ridley has scored two times, hauling in 22 balls for 333 yards (66.6 per game).

Christian Kirk has 30 receptions for 335 yards (67.0 per game) and one TD in five games.

Foyesade Oluokun has been causing chaos on defense, registering 53 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended for the Jaguars.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +12500 2 September 17 Chiefs L 17-9 +550 3 September 24 Texans L 37-17 +15000 4 October 1 Falcons W 23-7 +6600 5 October 8 @ Bills W 25-20 +800 6 October 15 Colts - +12500 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +5000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +450 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +15000 13 December 4 Bengals - +2500 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1800 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +6600 17 December 31 Panthers - +75000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

