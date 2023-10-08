The October 8 matchup between the Buffalo Bills (3-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) features a standoff at the QB position, with Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence leading the way for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the advantage? We break down all of the relevant details below.

Jaguars vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom TV: NFL Network

Trevor Lawrence vs. Josh Allen Matchup

Trevor Lawrence 2023 Stats Josh Allen 4 Games Played 4 67.1% Completion % 74.8% 943 (235.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,048 (262) 4 Touchdowns 9 2 Interceptions 4 101 (25.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 106 (26.5) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Trevor Lawrence Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 242.5 yards

: Over/Under 242.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Bills Defensive Stats

This season, the Bills have had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking second in the NFL by allowing 13.8 points per game. They rank sixth in the NFL with 288 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Buffalo is fourth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 678 (169.5 per game) and 13th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.2).

Against the run, the Bills rank 20th in the NFL with 474 rushing yards allowed (118.5 per game) and 32nd in yards allowed per rush attempt (6.3).

On defense, Buffalo is ninth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 45.5%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks fifth at 30.8%.

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Jaguars Defensive Stats

