Trevor Lawrence has a difficult matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 (Sunday, 9:30 AM ET). The Bills concede 169.5 passing yards per game, fourth-best in the league.

Lawrence has tallied 943 passing yards this year (235.8 per game), including four passing TDs and two picks. Lawrence has chipped in on the ground, too, with 101 yards (25.3 per game) on 23 carries.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Lawrence and the Jaguars with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lawrence vs. the Bills

Lawrence vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 118 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 118 PASS YPG / PASS TD Not a single opposing quarterback has registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed three players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing quarterback to throw for two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The 169.5 passing yards per game conceded by the Bills defense makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Bills have the No. 3 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up three this season (0.8 per game).

Watch Jaguars vs Bills on Fubo!

Trevor Lawrence Passing Props vs. the Bills

Passing Yards: 242.5 (-115)

242.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+105)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Lawrence with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lawrence Passing Insights

Lawrence has exceeded his passing yards prop total once in four chances.

The Jaguars, who are 21st in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.6% of the time while running 43.4%.

With 143 attempts for 943 passing yards, Lawrence is 22nd in league play with 6.6 yards per attempt.

Lawrence has thrown for a touchdown in three of four games this season, with more than one TD pass once.

He has four total touchdowns this season (57.1% of his team's seven offensive TDs).

Lawrence has attempted 12 passes in the red zone (48.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Trevor Lawrence Rushing Props vs the Bills

Rushing Yards: 16.5 (-118)

Lawrence Rushing Insights

Lawrence has gone over his rushing yards total in 75.0% of his opportunities (three of four games).

Lawrence has not found paydirt on the ground this season in four games.

He has four carries in the red zone (30.8% of his team's 13 red zone rushes).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Lawrence's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 23-for-30 / 207 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 27-for-40 / 279 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 22-for-41 / 216 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 24-for-32 / 241 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 7 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.