Travis Etienne has a decent matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 (Sunday, 9:30 AM ET). The Bills have given up 118.5 rushing yards per game, 20th in the league.

Etienne leads the team with 260 yards (65.0 ypg) on 69 carries, with one rushing score. Etienne has generated 96 yards on 14 receptions (24.0 ypg).

Etienne vs. the Bills

Etienne vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing rushers have racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Bills during the 2023 season.

Buffalo has given up one or more rushing TDs to one opposing player this year.

The Bills have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 118.5 rushing yards per game conceded by the Bills defense makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked run defense.

Opponents of the Bills have totaled two touchdowns on the ground (0.5 per game). The Bills' defense is seventh in the league in that category.

Travis Etienne Rushing Props vs. the Bills

Rushing Yards: 63.5 (-115)

Etienne Rushing Insights

Etienne hit his rushing yards over two times in four games played this season.

The Jaguars, who are 21st in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.6% of the time while running 43.4%.

His team has attempted 112 rushes this season. He's taken 69 of those carries (61.6%).

Etienne has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored one of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (14.3%).

He has four carries in the red zone (30.8% of his team's 13 red zone rushes).

Travis Etienne Receiving Props vs the Bills

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-118)

Etienne Receiving Insights

Etienne, in two of four games this year, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Etienne has been targeted on 16 of his team's 146 passing attempts this season (11.0% target share).

He has been targeted 16 times, averaging 6.0 yards per target (97th in NFL).

Etienne, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Etienne's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 20 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 19 ATT / 88 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 12 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 18 ATT / 77 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs

