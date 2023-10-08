Atlanta Falcons receiver Mack Hollins has a difficult matchup in Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Houston Texans. The Texans are conceding the ninth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 195.3 per game.

Hollins has amassed 114 receiving yards (after seven catches). He has been targeted 17 times, and posts 28.5 yards per game.

Hollins vs. the Texans

Hollins vs the Texans (since 2021): 2 GP / 33 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 33 REC YPG / REC TD Houston's defense has not let a player amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Texans have allowed two opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Houston has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Texans is giving up 195.3 yards per outing this year, which ranks ninth in the NFL.

So far this year, the Texans have conceded two passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.5 per game. That ranks first among NFL defenses.

Mack Hollins Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-115)

Hollins Receiving Insights

Hollins has topped his receiving yards prop bet two times in four games this season.

Hollins has been targeted on 17 of his team's 119 passing attempts this season (14.3% target share).

He has been targeted 17 times this season, averaging 6.7 yards per target.

Hollins does not have a TD reception this year in four games.

Hollins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 3 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/10/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

