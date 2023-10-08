Jamal Agnew was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 5 matchup with the Buffalo Bills starts at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. Check out Agnew's stats on this page.

Looking at season stats, Agnew has been targeted six times and has five catches for 54 yards (10.8 per reception) and zero TDs, plus two carries for -2 yards.

Jamal Agnew Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Quad

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Jaguars this week: Parker Washington (DNP/knee): 0 Rec Zay Jones (LP/knee): 5 Rec; 55 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Jaguars vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Live Stream: Fubo

Agnew 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 6 5 54 7 0 10.8

Agnew Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 0 0 0 Week 2 Chiefs 1 1 5 0 Week 3 Texans 5 4 49 0

