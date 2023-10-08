Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk has a difficult matchup in Week 5 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), playing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are giving up the fourth-fewest passing yards in the league, 169.5 per game.

Kirk has grabbed 24 balls (on 35 targets) for a team-high 257 yards (64.3 per game) and one score this season.

Kirk vs. the Bills

Kirk vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Buffalo has not given up 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed three opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Buffalo has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 169.5 passing yards per game conceded by the Bills defense makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Bills have conceded three passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.8 per game. That ranks third among NFL teams.

Christian Kirk Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-111)

Kirk Receiving Insights

Kirk has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet two times in four games this year.

Kirk has 24.0% of his team's target share (35 targets on 146 passing attempts).

He has 257 receiving yards on 35 targets to rank 71st in NFL play with 7.3 yards per target.

Kirk has had a touchdown catch in one of four games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 14.3% of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Kirk's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 12 TAR / 8 REC / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 4 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 14 TAR / 11 REC / 110 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

