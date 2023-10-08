Calvin Ridley has a difficult matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars face the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 (Sunday, 9:30 AM ET). The Bills give up 169.5 passing yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.

Ridley has hauled in 15 catches for 211 yards and two TDs this season this year. He has been targeted on 28 occasions, and averages 52.8 yards receiving.

Ridley vs. the Bills

Ridley vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games No player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Buffalo in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed three opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Buffalo on the season.

The Bills yield 169.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bills have the No. 3 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding three this season (0.8 per game).

Calvin Ridley Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 53.5 (-118)

Ridley Receiving Insights

In one of four games this season (25.0%), Ridley has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Ridley has been targeted on 28 of his team's 146 passing attempts this season (19.2% target share).

He is averaging 7.5 yards per target (66th in league play), averaging 211 yards on 28 passes thrown his way.

Ridley has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in four games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 28.6% of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Ridley (five red zone targets) has been targeted 41.7% of the time in the red zone (12 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Ridley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 11 TAR / 8 REC / 101 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

