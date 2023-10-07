The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-3) square off against a fellow SoCon foe when they visit the Mercer Bears (3-2) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

East Tennessee State ranks 25th-worst in total offense (291.8 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 77th with 380.8 yards allowed per contest. In terms of points scored Mercer ranks 59th in the FCS (24.8 points per game), and it is 63rd on the other side of the ball (28.6 points allowed per contest).

Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Johnson City, Tennessee

Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Key Statistics

Mercer East Tennessee State 327.8 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.8 (112th) 364.4 (89th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.8 (45th) 177.6 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.8 (29th) 150.2 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.0 (122nd) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (116th) 1 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (64th)

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has thrown for 747 yards on 63-of-98 passing with four touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 193 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Al Wooten II's team-high 348 rushing yards have come on 50 carries, with four touchdowns. He also leads the team with 34 receiving yards (6.8 per game) on five catches.

Ty James has racked up 317 receiving yards on 18 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Devron Harper has racked up 267 receiving yards (53.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 22 receptions.

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Tyler Riddell has compiled 235 yards (58.8 ypg) on 19-of-40 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.

Bryson Irby has racked up 230 yards on 47 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

Zach Borisch has carried the ball 24 times for 139 yards (34.8 per game).

Xavier Gaillardetz's 142 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has collected eight catches and two touchdowns.

Will Huzzie has caught 11 passes for 114 yards (28.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tommy Winton, III's four grabs have yielded 74 yards.

