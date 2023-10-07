Our computer model predicts the Mercer Bears will take down the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Saturday, October 7 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Mercer (-25) 57.4 Mercer 41, East Tennessee State 16

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Mercer Betting Info (2022)

The Bears put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread last season.

In Bears games last year, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers covered just twice in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

The Buccaneers and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 10 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bears vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed East Tennessee State 19 38.5 42 0 11.3 51.3 Mercer 24.8 28.6 43 12.5 10.5 55.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.