The Atlanta Braves and Kyle Wright, who went -for- last time out, take on Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Saturday at 6:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in NLDS Game 1.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kyle Wright Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Wright? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Wright At The Plate

Wright is hitting .000 with .

In nine games this year, Wright has zero hits.

In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Wright has not driven in a run this season.

He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Wright Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 .000 AVG .000 .000 OBP .000 .000 SLG .000 XBH HR RBI / K/BB / SB

Phillies Pitching Rankings