Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +3000 as of October 7, the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +150
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+3000), the Jaguars are 10th-best in the NFL. They are one spot below that, 11th-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Jaguars' Super Bowl odds are the same now (+3000) compared to the start of the season (+3000).
- The Jaguars have a 3.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville has won twice against the spread this season.
- Two of the Jaguars' four games have hit the over.
- The Jaguars have been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've finished 2-1 in those games.
- Jacksonville lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Jaguars are totaling 329.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 16th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 17th, giving up 333 yards per game.
- The Jaguars are totaling 20 points per game on offense this season (21st in NFL), and they are surrendering 20.5 points per game (12th) on defense.
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence has four TD passes and two picks in four games, completing 67.1% for 943 yards (235.8 per game).
- In addition, Lawrence has run for 101 yards and zero scores.
- In four games, Travis Etienne has run for 260 yards (65.0 per game) and one TD.
- In the passing game, Etienne has scored zero times, with 14 catches for 96 yards.
- In the passing game, Calvin Ridley has scored two times, catching 15 balls for 211 yards (52.8 per game).
- In four games, Christian Kirk has 24 catches for 257 yards (64.3 per game) and one score.
- In four games for the Jaguars, Foyesade Oluokun has compiled 3.0 TFL and 46 tackles.
Jaguars Player Futures
|Calvin Ridley Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Trevor Lawrence MVP Odds
|Travis Etienne Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Tank Bigsby Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
|Travon Walker Defensive Player of the Year Odds
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|W 31-21
|+12500
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|L 17-9
|+550
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|L 37-17
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|W 23-7
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+700
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+500
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+10000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+3500
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1400
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+50000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
