The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0) and the 19th-ranked scoring defense will visit the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) and the 15th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Wildcats are double-digit, 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 47.5 in this game.

Georgia has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking 15th-best in total offense (482.0 yards per game) and 16th-best in total defense (287.2 yards allowed per game). Kentucky has been a top-25 unit on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks 21st-best in points per game (37.0) and 19th-best in points allowed per game (15.2).

Georgia vs. Kentucky Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Georgia vs Kentucky Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -14.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -600 +425

Georgia Recent Performance

The Bulldogs rank 107th in total offense (488.3 yards per game) and 61st in total defense (317.3 total yards per game allowed) during their most recent three-game stretch.

With an average of 33.3 points per game on offense and 18.3 points surrendered on defense over the last three contests, the Bulldogs rank 69th and 53rd, respectively, during that timeframe.

While Georgia ranks 16th-best in passing offense over the last three games (327.0 passing yards per game), it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball with 198.0 passing yards allowed per game (100th-ranked).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bulldogs have posted 161.3 rushing yards per game over their last three contests (106th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have given up an average of 119.3 rushing yards on defense over that stretch (82nd-ranked).

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread and are 3-0 overall over their past three games.

In its past three games, Georgia has hit the over twice.

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Georgia has not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-5-0).

The Bulldogs have been favored by 14.5 points or more this season four times and failed to cover in all four.

Two of Georgia's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Georgia has not yet lost a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

Georgia has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -600 or shorter and won them all.

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 85.7% in this contest.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has thrown for 1,502 yards (300.4 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 72% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has 260 rushing yards on 51 carries with five touchdowns.

This season, Dillon Bell has carried the ball 17 times for 98 yards (19.6 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 78 yards through the air.

Brock Bowers' 412 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 40 times and has totaled 30 receptions and three touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has put together a 226-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 18 targets.

Dominic Lovett has a total of 194 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 20 passes.

Mykel Williams leads the team with 2.0 sacks, and also has 2.0 TFL and three tackles.

Georgia's top-tackler, Smael Mondon Jr., has 25 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Tykee Smith leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 18 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

