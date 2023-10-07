The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) and the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0) square off on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Sanford Stadium in a clash of SEC foes.

Georgia has been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank 13th-best in scoring offense (38.6 points per game) and 14th-best in scoring defense (13.0 points allowed per game). Kentucky has excelled on both offense and defense this season, ranking 19th-best in points per game (37.0) and 19th-best in points allowed per game (15.2).

Georgia vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Georgia vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Georgia Kentucky 482.0 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.8 (68th) 287.2 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.2 (21st) 148.4 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.0 (52nd) 333.6 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.8 (79th) 6 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (66th) 8 (38th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (24th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 1,502 pass yards for Georgia, completing 72% of his passes and throwing seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Daijun Edwards, has carried the ball 51 times for 260 yards (52.0 per game), scoring five times.

Dillon Bell has carried the ball 17 times for 98 yards (19.6 per game) and two touchdowns while also racking up 78 yards through the air.

Brock Bowers' leads his squad with 412 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 catches (out of 40 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has hauled in 13 receptions totaling 226 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dominic Lovett has been the target of 26 passes and hauled in 20 catches for 194 yards, an average of 38.8 yards per contest.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary leads Kentucky with 1,129 yards on 82-of-144 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has rushed for 594 yards on 76 carries so far this year while scoring eight times on the ground. He's also added 11 catches, totaling 146 yards and three touchdowns in the passing game.

Jutahn McClain has compiled 116 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson's 308 receiving yards (61.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 19 receptions on 24 targets with three touchdowns.

Barion Brown has 19 receptions (on 37 targets) for a total of 251 yards (50.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dane Key's 27 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

