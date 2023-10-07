A pair of the country's best passing attacks meet when the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (4-0) carry college football's 21st-ranked passing game into a clash with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3), who have the No. 17 pass attack, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Hurricanes are massive, 20.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Miami Gardens, Florida
  • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Georgia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (FL) Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Miami (FL) (-20.5) 57.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Miami (FL) (-20.5) 57.5 -1700 +890 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Georgia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

  • Georgia Tech has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • Miami (FL) has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.
  • The Hurricanes have covered the spread when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Georgia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the ACC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

