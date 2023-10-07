The No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (4-0) host an ACC battle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami (FL) has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking seventh-best in total offense (519.0 yards per game) and 12th-best in total defense (273.0 yards allowed per game). Georgia Tech ranks 50th in the FBS with 32.4 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 104th with 30.8 points ceded per game on defense.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game on ACC Network.

Georgia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Georgia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Georgia Tech Miami (FL) 467.4 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 519.0 (52nd) 427.8 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.0 (4th) 167.4 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.5 (9th) 300.0 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.5 (21st) 8 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (5th) 7 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (55th)

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has racked up 1,480 yards on 64.5% passing while collecting 15 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 176 yards with one score.

Jamal Haynes has rushed for 376 yards on 65 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also tacked on 12 catches, totaling 112 yards.

Trevion Cooley has racked up 211 yards (on 41 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Eric Singleton Jr. paces his squad with 335 receiving yards on 18 receptions with five touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has caught 22 passes and compiled 257 receiving yards (51.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Dominick Blaylock's 13 grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 194 yards (38.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has racked up 1,042 yards (260.5 ypg) on 74-of-99 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 43 rushing yards (10.8 ypg) on six carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Henry Parrish Jr. has racked up 331 yards on 42 carries while finding paydirt three times as a runner.

Donald Chaney Jr. has carried the ball 27 times for 183 yards (45.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's 355 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 30 times and has registered 24 catches and two touchdowns.

Jacolby George has caught 21 passes for 292 yards (73.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Colbie Young has compiled 17 catches for 242 yards, an average of 60.5 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

