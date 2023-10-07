Our computer model predicts the Miami Hurricanes will take down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, October 7 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Hard Rock Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Georgia Tech vs. Miami (FL) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (FL) (-19.5) Over (57.5) Miami (FL) 46, Georgia Tech 15

Week 6 ACC Predictions

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies an 11.1% chance of a victory for the Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Yellow Jackets games have gone over the point total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

The average over/under in Georgia Tech games this season is 3.0 less points than the point total of 57.5 for this outing.

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 93.3%.

The Hurricanes have beaten the spread three times in three games.

Miami (FL) is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

Two of the Hurricanes' three games have hit the over.

Miami (FL) games this season have posted an average total of 47.2, which is 10.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Yellow Jackets vs. Hurricanes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (FL) 43.8 12.5 44.7 14.3 41.0 7.0 Georgia Tech 32.4 30.8 37.5 25.5 26.5 32.0

