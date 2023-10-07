Austin Riley vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Saturday, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez, with the first pitch at 6:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off in NLDS Game 1.
He is back in action for the first time since October 1, when he went 2-for-5 with a double against the Nationals.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .283 with 33 doubles, three triples, 37 home runs and 59 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- In 70.4% of his 159 games this season, Riley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 57 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 159 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 35 of them (22.0%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 61 games this season (38.4%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (15.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 85 of 159 games this year, and more than once 27 times.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|80
|.295
|AVG
|.271
|.364
|OBP
|.331
|.536
|SLG
|.503
|38
|XBH
|35
|17
|HR
|20
|44
|RBI
|55
|89/31
|K/BB
|83/28
|2
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (4-6) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.18 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 119 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday, Sept. 27 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.18, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .267 batting average against him.
