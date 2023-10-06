As action in the Hana Bank Korea Open approaches its conclusion, a quarterfinal is up next for Kimberly Birrell against Emina Bektas. Birrell has the fourth-best odds to win (+1100) at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center.

Birrell at the 2023 Hana Bank Korea Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Birrell's Next Match

Birrell will face Bektas in the quarterfinals on Thursday, October 12 at 11:00 PM ET, after beating Dayeon Back in the previous round 6-0, 6-1.

Birrell Stats

Birrell is coming off a 6-0, 6-1 win over Back in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

In 17 tournaments over the past year, Birrell has gone 17-17 and has yet to win a title.

Birrell is 14-9 on hard courts over the past year.

Birrell, over the past 12 months, has played 34 matches across all court types, and 20.2 games per match.

Birrell, in 23 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 19.7 games per match and won 53.6% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Birrell has been victorious in 40.7% of her return games and 60.8% of her service games.

On hard courts over the past year, Birrell has been victorious in 43.4% of her return games and 59.5% of her service games.

