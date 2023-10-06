This week, there's high school football on the docket in Haralson County, Georgia. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

  • Gwinnett County
  • Harris County
  • Troup County
  • Whitfield County
  • Dougherty County
  • Cook County
  • Toombs County
  • Liberty County
  • DeKalb County
  • Brooks County

    • Haralson County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Rockmart High School at Haralson County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Tallapoosa, GA
    • Conference: 2A - Region 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.