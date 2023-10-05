Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fulton County, Georgia has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Columbia High School at Landmark Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Mount Paran Christian School at South Atlanta High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stephenson High School at Westminster Schools
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Walker School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-Cities High School at Lithia Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lithia Springs, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at Pope High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Lovett School at Stockbridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christian Heritage at Mount Pisgah Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Atlanta High School at Riverwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lassiter High School at Roswell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pebblebrook High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Vernon School at Mt. Zion High School - Carroll
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Carrollton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sprayberry High School at Johns Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Johns Creek, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Clayton High School at LaGrange High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: LaGrange, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Jackson Comp. High School at Fellowship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Forsyth High School at Milton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Milton, GA
- Conference: 7A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Springs High School at Chattahoochee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Johns Creek, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cambridge High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maynard H Jackson High School at Benjamin E. Mays High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.