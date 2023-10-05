At +10000, the Atlanta Falcons are No. 21 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 5.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Falcons Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Falcons are 21st in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), but only 25th according to computer rankings.

The Falcons have had the 15th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, dropping from +8000 at the start of the season to +10000.

With odds of +10000, the Falcons have been given a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta hasn won once against the spread this season.

The Falcons have had one game (out of four) go over the total this year.

The Falcons have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they won both of the games.

Atlanta has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Falcons are averaging 284.3 yards per game on offense (24th in NFL), and they rank seventh defensively with 290.8 yards allowed per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Falcons rank 25th in the NFL with 15.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th in points allowed (290.8 points allowed per contest).

Falcons Impact Players

In four games, Bijan Robinson has rushed for 318 yards (79.5 per game) and zero TDs.

Also, Robinson has 19 catches for 134 yards and one touchdown.

Desmond Ridder has passed for 744 yards (186.0 per game), completing 62.2%, with three touchdowns and three interceptions in four games.

On the ground, Ridder has scored one TD and accumulated 47 yards.

In four games, Tyler Allgeier has rushed for 151 yards (37.8 per game) and two scores.

Drake London has 11 receptions for 126 yards (31.5 per game) and two TDs in four games.

In four games for the Falcons, Jessie Bates III has delivered 1.0 TFL, 32 tackles, and three interceptions.

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +50000 2 September 17 Packers W 25-24 +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions L 20-6 +1800 4 October 1 @ Jaguars L 23-7 +3000 5 October 8 Texans - +10000 6 October 15 Commanders - +12500 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +6600 8 October 29 @ Titans - +8000 9 November 5 Vikings - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +75000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +5000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +15000 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +50000 16 December 24 Colts - +12500 17 December 31 @ Bears - +50000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +5000

Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.