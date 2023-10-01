Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a tough matchup in Week 4 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), playing the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are conceding the fourth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 170 per game.

Lawrence has passed for 736 yards (245.3 yards per game) this season, as Lawrence has completed 64.6% of his throws (73-for-113), with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Lawrence has added value on the ground, too, with 59 yards (19.7 per game) on 15 carries.

Lawrence vs. the Falcons

Lawrence vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 228 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 228 PASS YPG / PASS TD No opposing quarterbacks have thrown for 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Atlanta this season.

Three players have thrown one or more TDs in a game against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed one player to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Falcons have allowed one opposing player to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The Falcons allow 170 passing yards per game, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Falcons have scored five touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). The Falcons' defense is 21st in the league in that category.

Trevor Lawrence Passing Props vs. the Falcons

Passing Yards: 240.5 (-115)

240.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-120)

Lawrence Passing Insights

Lawrence has finished above his passing yards prop total once this year.

The Jaguars have passed 59.2% of the time and run 40.8% this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Lawrence's 6.5 yards per attempt rank 23rd in the NFL.

Lawrence has thrown for a touchdown in two of three games this season, with more than one TD pass once.

He has three total touchdowns this season (50.0% of his team's six offensive TDs).

Lawrence has passed 11 times out of his 113 total attempts while in the red zone (50.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Trevor Lawrence Rushing Props vs the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 14.5 (-110)

Lawrence Rushing Insights

Lawrence has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him twice in three opportunities this season.

In three games this season, Lawrence has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has four red zone carries for 36.4% of the team share (his team runs on 50% of its plays in the red zone).

Lawrence's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 27-for-40 / 279 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 22-for-41 / 216 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 24-for-32 / 241 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 7 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs

