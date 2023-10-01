With the Jacksonville Jaguars squaring off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), is Travis Etienne a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Travis Etienne score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Etienne's team-high 205 rushing yards (68.3 per game) have come on 49 carries, with one touchdown.

Etienne also has 11 receptions for 79 yards (26.3 per game).

Etienne has one rushing TD in three games.

Travis Etienne Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 18 77 1 5 27 0 Week 2 Chiefs 12 40 0 2 2 0 Week 3 Texans 19 88 0 4 50 0

