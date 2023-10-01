Going into their game against the Atlanta Falcons (2-1), the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) currently are monitoring eight players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 9:30 AM on Sunday, October 1 at Wembley Stadium.

The Jaguars fell to the Houston Texans 37-17 in their most recent outing.

Their last time out, the Falcons fell to the Detroit Lions 20-6.

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jamal Agnew WR Quad Questionable Zay Jones WR Knee Out Devin Lloyd LB Thumb Out Andrew Wingard S Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Josh Allen OLB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Folorunso Fatukasi DL Shoulder Questionable Anton Harrison OT Ankle Questionable Antonio Johnson S Hamstring Out

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cordarrelle Patterson RB Thigh Questionable Josh Ali WR Ankle Out

Jaguars vs. Falcons Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET Where: Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom

Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom TV Info: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo

Jaguars Season Insights

The Jaguars are averaging 339.0 yards per game on offense (16th in NFL), and they rank 18th defensively with 348.3 yards allowed per game.

The Jaguars rank 21st in scoring offense (19.0 points per game) and 23rd in scoring defense (25.0 points allowed per game) this season.

The Jaguars are totaling 240.7 passing yards per game offensively this season (ninth in NFL), and they are giving up 264.3 passing yards per game (27th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Jacksonville is putting up 98.3 rushing yards per game on offense this year (19th in NFL), and is allowing 84.0 rushing yards per game (seventh) on the defensive side of the ball.

With six forced turnovers (sixth in NFL) against five turnovers committed (21st in NFL), the Jaguars' +1 turnover margin ranks 16th in the league.

Jaguars vs. Falcons Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-3)

Jaguars (-3) Moneyline: Jaguars (-165), Falcons (+140)

Jaguars (-165), Falcons (+140) Total: 42.5 points

