Will Evan Engram pay out his Week 4 anytime TD player prop when the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Will Evan Engram score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18 if he scores a TD)

Engram's team-leading 173 yards receiving (57.7 per game) have come on 18 catches (21 targets).

Engram, in three games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Evan Engram Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 5 5 49 0 Week 2 Chiefs 8 6 57 0 Week 3 Texans 8 7 67 0

