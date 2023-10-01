Drake London will be up against the sixth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

London has posted 98 receiving yards (32.7 per game) and one TD, reeling in eight balls out of 15 targets this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on London and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

London vs. the Jaguars

London vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Jacksonville has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

Five players have grabbed a TD pass against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 264.3 passing yards per game allowed by the Jaguars defense makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars have the No. 21 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding five this season (1.7 per game).

Watch Falcons vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 44.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on London with BetMGM Sportsbook.

London Receiving Insights

In one of three games this season (33.3%), London has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

London has 17.0% of his team's target share (15 targets on 88 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 15 times, averaging 6.5 yards per target (87th in NFL).

London has had a touchdown catch in one of three games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (20.0% of his team's five offensive TDs).

London has been targeted four times in the red zone (36.4% of his team's 11 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

London's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 67 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/10/2023 Week 1 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.