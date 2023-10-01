Will Cordarrelle Patterson Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Cordarrelle Patterson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons' Week 4 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars starts at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. Check out Patterson's stats below.
In terms of last year's season stats, Patterson ran for 695 yards on 144 carries with eight touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and had 21 catches (31 targets) for 122 yards.
Keep an eye on Patterson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thigh
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Falcons.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Falcons vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 AM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Patterson 2022 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|144
|695
|8
|4.8
|31
|21
|122
|0
Patterson Game-by-Game (2022)
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Saints
|22
|120
|1
|3
|16
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|10
|41
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|17
|141
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Browns
|9
|38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|13
|44
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 10
|@Panthers
|5
|18
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|10
|52
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Commanders
|11
|52
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 13
|Steelers
|11
|60
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Saints
|14
|52
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Ravens
|8
|17
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Week 17
|Cardinals
|9
|42
|1
|6
|42
|0
|Week 18
|Buccaneers
|5
|18
|1
|2
|1
|0
Rep Cordarrelle Patterson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.