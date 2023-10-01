Cordarrelle Patterson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons' Week 4 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars starts at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. Check out Patterson's stats below.

In terms of last year's season stats, Patterson ran for 695 yards on 144 carries with eight touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and had 21 catches (31 targets) for 122 yards.

Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Thigh

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Falcons.

Falcons vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

Patterson 2022 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 144 695 8 4.8 31 21 122 0

Patterson Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Saints 22 120 1 3 16 0 Week 2 @Rams 10 41 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 17 141 1 1 12 0 Week 4 Browns 9 38 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 13 44 2 1 9 0 Week 10 @Panthers 5 18 0 1 2 0 Week 11 Bears 10 52 0 2 7 0 Week 12 @Commanders 11 52 0 3 19 0 Week 13 Steelers 11 60 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Saints 14 52 1 1 0 0 Week 16 @Ravens 8 17 0 1 14 0 Week 17 Cardinals 9 42 1 6 42 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 5 18 1 2 1 0

