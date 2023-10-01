Christian Kirk has a difficult matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 (Sunday, 9:30 AM ET). The Falcons give up 170 passing yards per game, fourth-best in the league.

Kirk has a team-high 173 receiving yards on 16 grabs (23 targets), with one TD, averaging 57.7 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Kirk and the Jaguars with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kirk vs. the Falcons

Kirk vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Atlanta has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have allowed four opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The Falcons surrender 170 passing yards per game, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Falcons have scored five touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). The Falcons' defense is 21st in the NFL in that category.

Watch Jaguars vs Falcons on Fubo!

Christian Kirk Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 51.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Kirk with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kirk Receiving Insights

In one of three games this season (33.3%), Kirk has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet.

Kirk has received 19.8% of his team's 116 passing attempts this season (23 targets).

He is averaging 7.5 yards per target (61st in league play), averaging 173 yards on 23 passes thrown his way.

Kirk, in three games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's six offensive touchdowns this season (16.7%).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kirk's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 4 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 14 TAR / 11 REC / 110 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.