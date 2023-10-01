Calvin Ridley has a difficult matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 (Sunday, 9:30 AM ET). The Falcons give up 170 passing yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.

Ridley has a team-leading 173 receiving yards on 13 grabs (on 26 targets) with one TD this campaign, averaging 57.7 yards per game.

Ridley vs. the Falcons

Ridley vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Atlanta has allowed one opposing receiver to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have conceded a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The Falcons allow 170 passing yards per game, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Falcons have surrendered five passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.7 per game. That ranks 21st among NFL teams.

Calvin Ridley Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 63.5 (-115)

Ridley Receiving Insights

In one of three games this season (33.3%), Ridley has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Ridley has been targeted on 26 of his team's 116 passing attempts this season (22.4% target share).

He is averaging 6.7 yards per target (76th in league play), averaging 173 yards on 26 passes thrown his way.

Ridley, in three games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 16.7% of his team's six offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With five red zone targets, Ridley has been on the receiving end of 45.5% of his team's 11 red zone pass attempts.

Ridley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 11 TAR / 8 REC / 101 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

