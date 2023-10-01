Ronald Acuna Jr. and Lane Thomas are among the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals play at Truist Park on Sunday (first pitch at 3:05 PM ET).

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 217 hits with 35 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs, 80 walks and 106 RBI. He's also stolen 73 bases.

He has a slash line of .338/.417/.597 on the season.

Acuna will look for his 15th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .366 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Sep. 30 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Cubs Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 2 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has put up 171 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 54 home runs and 104 walks. He has driven in 137 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .282/.388/.603 on the year.

Olson heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .324 with a double, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 35 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 36 walks and 86 RBI (164 total hits). He's also swiped 20 bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.312/.465 on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Sep. 29 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Orioles Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 1

C.J. Abrams Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Abrams Stats

C.J. Abrams has 136 hits with 28 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs, 32 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 45 bases.

He's slashed .244/.299/.413 so far this season.

Abrams Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 at Braves Sep. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

