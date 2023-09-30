Pac-12 foes meet when the No. 8 USC Trojans (4-0) and the Colorado Buffaloes (3-1) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Folsom Field.

USC ranks 44th in scoring defense this year (20 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking best in the FBS with 55 points per game. Colorado has sputtering defensively, ranking seventh-worst with 475.8 total yards given up per game. It has been more productive offensively, generating 409 total yards per contest (57th-ranked).

USC vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

USC vs. Colorado Key Statistics

USC Colorado 569.3 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409 (66th) 364.5 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 475.8 (117th) 192 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 55.8 (131st) 377.3 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.3 (5th) 2 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (30th) 6 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (19th)

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has 1,200 yards passing for USC, completing 73.5% of his passes and recording 15 touchdowns this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 71 rushing yards (17.8 ypg) on 21 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

MarShawn Lloyd has carried the ball 39 times for a team-high 349 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times. He's also tacked on four catches for 67 yards (16.8 per game).

Austin Jones has been handed the ball 17 times this year and racked up 142 yards (35.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Tahj Washington's leads his squad with 278 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 receptions (out of 11 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Brenden Rice has put up a 257-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes on 15 targets.

Duce Robinson has been the target of 12 passes and racked up eight catches for 186 yards, an average of 46.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 1,410 yards (352.5 ypg) while completing 76.9% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Dylan Edwards has run for 157 yards on 28 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also tacked on 17 catches, totaling 169 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Anthony Hankerson has racked up 22 carries and totaled 82 yards.

Xavier Weaver has totaled 34 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 461 (115.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 45 times and has two touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has collected 243 receiving yards (60.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 27 receptions.

Travis Hunter's 23 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 213 yards.

